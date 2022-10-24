Star figure skater Kim Yuna and singer Ko Woorim get married. October. 24, 2022 07:47. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

South Korean former star figure skater Kim Yuna married crossover singer Ko Woorim at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Saturday. The couple first met in 2018 at an ice show hosted by Kim’s agency, All That Sports.



The wedding ceremony started with Kim in a white wedding dress and veil, holding hands with a smiling Ko in a dark tuxedo as the couple walked down the aisle. The ceremony was moderated by emcee Shin Dong-yeob, who had moderated the TV entertainment program “Kim Yuna’s Kiss & Cry.” Forestella, along with Ko, sang at the wedding.



The wedding ceremony ended with the couple kissing on the aisle. During the photoshoot of the kiss, Kim was caught bursting into laughter as Ko laughed through his nose.



