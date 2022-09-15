Squid Game cast goes viral after Emmys. September. 15, 2022 07:57. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Netflix's original series Squid Game is once again gaining global attention as it won six Emmy Awards as the first non-English series. The cast is being closely followed on social media, from the after party of the Emmy Awards to their fashion at the awarding ceremony.



Among the cast, O Yeong-su, who was nominated as the best supporting actor, was the one who took center stage at the after party of the ceremony on Sept 12. His dance went viral. American writer and attorney Meena Harris posted a 35-second clip on her Twitter account titled 'O Yeong-su cutting it UP'. In the video, the actor dances wildly to the song “Leave the Door Open,” by Silk Sonic formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, with people nearby cheering and clapping. The video was viewed more than 550,000 times. The party was attended by many Netflix series actors nominated or won prizes and affiliated people, including Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.



Jung Ho-yeon, who was nominated as best actress, went viral with her dress and style. The model/actress wore a multi-colored beaded dress with a floral detail similar to hair accessories worn by Joseon royal families. U.S. fashion magazine Cosmopolitan listed Jung as the no. 1 best dresser at the Emmys. "She kept things chic and low-key. The hair flower was a whimsical touch," said Cosmopolitan. "Another eye-catching moment came courtesy of Jung Ho-yeon who accessorized her curved bob with a crystal flower brooch fastened above her brow-skimming fringe," commented Vogue. Her dress, hair accessory and bag were custom-made by Louis Vuitton, for which Jung has been named a global ambassador.



Global attention is also growing on Lee Jung-jae, the first Asian to win the leading actor title in the Emmys. He has been cast as the lead role for Star Wars series Acolyte and is expected to receive other cast invitations. Lee's debut movie, The Young Man (1994), will be re-run in a digital remastering version in 28 years.



