BTS members ready to conquer the globe with solo albums. July. 18, 2022

Since global K-pop star BTS put a halt to group-based activities for some time, members of the band have taken the world by storm with their solo albums.



As of Saturday, J-Hope’s first solo album “Jack in The Box,” released in the previous day, ranked 1st on the iTunes Top Album chart across 49 countries such as the United States, Britain, France and Japan, according to BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC.



The album’s title song “Arson” topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 62 countries. The song’s music video garnered more than 10 million hits on YouTube. “More,” another title song released on July 1, conquered the iTunes Top Song chart in 84 countries.



Jungkook is making an incredible impression in the global music market thanks to “Left and Right” or a collaboration with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. It has been part of Britain’s Official Singles chart for three consecutive weeks. First joining in 41st place on July 1, the song ranks 66th with its music video viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube.



BTS announced on its YouTube channel BANGTANTV on June 14 that it will stop working on a group tentatively, promising to allow each member to show their talents and appeals and develop further.



