Um Hyung-chan signs with Kansas City Royals. July. 06, 2022 08:10. leper@donga.com.

Um Hyung-chan (18, Gyeonggi Commercial High School), known as one of the Big 3 'high school catchers,’ decided to take on the American baseball league in the footsteps of his father. On Tuesday, Um posted a picture of him signing a contract donning a Major League Kansas City uniform with the phrase written, ‘Dream to Reality’ on his Instagram. Details of the contract have not yet been disclosed.



Um was the most notable catcher in high school baseball this year, along with Kim Beom-seok of Kyungnam High School and Kim Gun-hee of Wonju High School (both aged 18). He played at 15 games this year and recorded a batting average of 0.452 (28 hits in 62 at-bats), 3 homers, and 25 RBIs. In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) rookie draft scheduled to be held on September 15, he was considered a strong first-round pick, but eventually chose to play in the American league.



His father, coach Um Jong-su (49), who is at the same school as Um Hyung-chan, was also a catcher during his active career and has experience in the American baseball league. After hearing the notice of release from professional baseball team Hanwha in 1998, coach Um taught students at Shinil Middle School. He then signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, and moved to the United States the following year, playing 24 games in Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Single-A Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs If Um Hyung-Chan plays in the minor league match, he will be the first Korean to leave a record of a father and son both playing in the U.S. minor league baseball.



한국어