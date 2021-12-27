Three BTS members have breakthrough Covid-19 infection. December. 27, 2021 08:44. beborn@donga.com.

Three of the seven BTS members have had breakthrough Covid-19 infection. After Suga was infected with Covid-19 on Friday, RM and Jin have been confirmed as patients on Saturday. All of them completed the first and second dosing in August, and they are being treated at home.



“RM and Jin were confirmed as Covid-positive on Saturday,” their management agency, Big Hit Music, announced in Weverse, the boyband’s fan community platform. According to Big Hit Music, RM participated in concerts in Los Angeles on Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 1 and 2, stayed in the U.S. before returning to Korea on Dec. 17. RM was shown to be Covid-negative in the PCR test taken soon after his return, and self-quarantined at home. In the final test ahead of release from self-quarantine, he was shown to be positive. He reportedly has no specific symptoms at present.



Jin was Covid-negative in the first PCR test soon after his return from the U.S. on Dec. 6 and second PCR test taken upon the release from self-quarantine at home. However, he was confirmed to be positive through an additional test on Saturday. “Jin felt light flu-like symptoms and received the PCR test to be confirmed as Covid-positive late Saturday evening. He has mild fever and is being treated at home,” Big Hit Music said. The agency said RM and Jin had no contact with other BTS members.



Another member Suga was confirmed to be Covid-positive on Saturday. Suga stayed in the U.S. after the concerts in Los Angeles, before returning home on Dec. 23. He took the test upon arrival at the airport, and was in self quarantine at home, before being confirmed as Covid-positive on Friday. According to his agency, Suga had no contact with other BTS members, and has currently no specific symptoms.



