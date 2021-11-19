Queen Elizabeth seen for the first time in one month. November. 19, 2021 07:22. newsoo@donga.com.

Queen Elizabeth was seen for the first time after one month of hospital stay following advice from her medical team and spraining back, which held her back from public appearance.



Reuters reported that the queen met Chief of the Defense Staff Sir Nick Carter in-person at Windsor on Wednesday. Having pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday for back sprain, Queen Elizabeth had a face-to-face meeting with General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle, with her back straight and look healthy.



The queen’s last public appearance was on Oct. 19 and the next day she entered the hospital and stayed for two days, but Buckingham Palace did not disclose the exact reason why she was hospitalized. Concerns were raised about her health when the queen was seen using a cane.



Following medical advice to get some rest, Queen Elizabeth did not attend the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, and instead delivered a virtual speech. When asked about the queen’s health, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the queen was “on very good form.”



