Season 2 of Squid Game is confirmed. November. 11, 2021 07:25. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of the globally popular drama “Squid Game” announced plans to make a second series of the drama.



“We’ve been seeing so much demand, interest and love for Season 2 that it is almost like you leave us no choice,” said Hwang at a Netflix-held event in Los Angeles on Monday (local time), according to The Associated Press. “I have a rough idea of what it is going to be like in my mind. I don’t know the details or when it will be released at this point. I can tell you, though, that Gi-hun will be back to do something for the world,” he said. Until recently Hwang had replied, “I might have to get dentures if my teeth fall out from all of this stress,” when being asked about the Season 2.



The main cast of the Squid Game, including Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, is visiting Los Angeles to attend the special screening of the Squid Game. Lee has become recognizable in the streets of the U.S. “People say ‘an-nyeong (hello in Korean)’ as they pass by. It is truly amazing. I have no idea how to react to all of this interest and love,” said Lee at the event. Jung met her first fan at the Los Angeles airport, an immigration officer that asked for her autograph. Park has created an Instagram account to upload photos taken with Lee and Jung to connect with fans around the world.



The Squid Game was viewed by 142 million accounts for four weeks after its release, achieving the highest record in Netflix viewing history. The green training wear worn by the actors, Dalgona snacks and “Mugunghwa has bloomed” game has been a huge hit around the world.



