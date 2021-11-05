Real Madrid become first team to score 1,000 goals in Champions League. November. 05, 2021 07:31. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Real Madrid have become the first team in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to score 1,000 goals.



Real Madrid won against Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the fourth round of Group D in 2021-2022 UCL held in Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday. The Spanish team is ranked No. 1 in the group with three wins and one tie.



Karim Benzema received a cross from Vinicius Junior and lightly put the ball into the net for the game’ first goal at the 14th minute in the first half. The goal marked the 1,000th goal by Real Madrid in UCL, which is the first in the history of the league. The team’s record is followed by Bayern Munich with 768 goals and Real’s rival Barcelona with 655 goals.



Real Madrid have had the best goal scorers in the world for the past few years. According to CNN, Cristiano Ronaldo played for nine seasons in the team, having scored 105 goals in UCL. Ronaldo holds the most UCL goal record with 139 goals. Benzema scored one more goal in the game, which marked his 75th goal in UCL. Raul Gonzalez has had 66 UCL goals so far.



