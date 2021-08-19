Big firms’ first-half revenue doubles that of last year. August. 19, 2021 07:55. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Compared to last year, some 250 big firms have more than doubled their revenue in the first half of this year. With factors including the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination in the global markets, the slowly recovering economy has allowed for better performing exports.



According to corporate evaluation site CEOscore on Wednesday, 255 out of the 500 domestic companies earned a revenue of 105.13 trillion won in the first half of this year. And sales have increased by 10.4% to 1,127.42 trillion won, from last year’s 1,020.98 trillion won.



Exporting companies in the international market, whose progress has stagnated and undergone recession from COVID-19, are finally starting to recover. The electric and electronics sector observed sales increase from 185.54 trillion won last year to 225.794 trillion won. The automobile and parts industry reported a sales of 28.77 trillion won, petrochemicals 27.94 trillion won, steel 12.14 trillion won, and trading 7.489 trillion won, all of which indicate huge expansion in sales. In particular, the petrochemical sector has impressively shown to rebound from the loss experienced due to COVID-19, with the earning profit of 15.96 trillion won in the first half of the year.



한국어