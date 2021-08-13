Hotspur rely on ‘Man City killer’ Son Heung-min. August. 14, 2021 07:13. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Will Tottenham Hotspur enjoy the best season despite challenges? Son Heung-min who is emerging as a leading player of Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League (EPL) is expected to start the first EPL match of the 2021-2022 season against Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.



As Harry Kane who had been playing as a main shooter of the team until the last season has not completed his transfer negotiation, the focus of Tottenham Hotspur’s attack is on Son. Kane did not participate in team training and preseason matches. Things remain unclear until the deadline of Kane’s transfer on August 31.



Tottenham Hotspur will focus on Son at the beginning of the season, including the first game. He recorded three goals and four assists in four preseason games. The head coach of the team, Nuno Espírito Santo, put Son as “one top” in preseason games without Kane. Santo who puts emphasis on counterattacks after defense is able to utilize the speed of Son on the front line. In the case of Kane’s transfer, Son is expected to play the role of the main striker. Son experienced a career-high during the last season with a total of 22 goals and 17 assists, including 17 goals and 10 assists in the league. He may showcase even better performance this season as his offensive role will increase in the team.



BBC predicted Manchester City as a front-runner and Tottenham Hotspur in sixth place. Manchester City may have better records, but Son is known to be a “Man City killer” as he scored six goals in 13 games against the team. The EPL website says Son may cause problems for Man City before a match between the two teams on Monday. “I try to improve every day and every single season,” said Son on the club’s website before the opening of the new season.



