South Korea considers lifting U.S. beef age limit

The South Korean government is reportedly reviewing the possibility of lifting its import ban on U.S. beef from cattle over 30 months of age as part of its effort to reach a tariff agreement with the United States. With Washington set to impose reciprocal tariffs on Korean imports starting in August, Seoul is weighing concessions to facilitate smoother negotiations. Yeo Han-koo, South Korea’s chief trade negotiator at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, said on Sunday that “strategic decisions must also be made on agricultural and livestock products.”A government official said on July 14 that the United States has been pressuring South Korea to lift the age limit during the ongoing tariff negotiations. “It is difficult for us to simply say no,” the official explained.U.S. President Donald Trump, in a “tariff letter” sent to President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, postponed the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on South Korean goods, originally scheduled for July 9, to August 1, while urging the removal of non-tariff barriers. Among the most prominent demands is the removal of the ban on beef from cattle over 30 months old.Since the outbreak of mad cow disease in 2008, South Korea has banned imports of U.S. beef from cattle aged over 30 months. Currently, South Korea is the only country in the world that maintains this age-based restriction. The United States has reportedly expressed frustration over the additional costs incurred from maintaining a separate quarantine process for South Korea and is pushing for the restriction to be lifted.Yeo also hinted at a broader review of U.S. agricultural and livestock imports during a press briefing at the Sejong Government Complex. “Agricultural and livestock products have always been sensitive issues, not just with the U.S. but also with Southeast Asian countries during free trade agreement negotiations,” he said. “But those negotiations have ultimately strengthened our industrial competitiveness. While we must protect sensitive sectors, there are also areas that should be considered within the broader framework of negotiations.”세종=정순구 기자 soon9@donga.com