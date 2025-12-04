President Lee stresses law’s role in national unity



President Lee Jae-myung said in a special statement on December 3, marking the first anniversary of the illegal emergency martial law, that he would ensure the “Revolution of Light” is fully realized through strict punishment of those involved. He added that just and righteous integration is essential to create a country where no one can even dream of a coup. Lee emphasized that only by fully uncovering the facts of the martial law incident and holding those responsible accountable can national integration backed by the public be achieved. He also indicated the need for an additional special investigation, saying the ongoing treason probe cannot simply be set aside.



Regarding “just integration,” the president said it does not mean superficially patching things up and warned that insufficient measures could allow the same issues to recur. He likened the martial law situation to a deadly cancer, noting that removing it cannot be completed easily. His remarks appeared to respond to claims from the People Power Party that the government’s approach to resolving the treason case could undermine national unity.



Currently, 23 key figures related to the martial law, including former President Yoon, have been indicted and are undergoing investigation and trial, but numerous unresolved questions remain. New revelations continue to emerge, such as testimony from a former police chief that Yoon ordered the arrest of lawmakers who attempted to scale the National Assembly fence, and reports that former First Lady Kim Geon-hee pressed then-justice minister about the progress of investigations. Despite this, former President Yoon has not cooperated with fact-finding efforts, and other involved individuals have consistently sought to evade responsibility and refuse testimony.



The president stressed that holding those involved legally accountable in a manner that satisfies public scrutiny is crucial for achieving reconciliation and healing the social wounds caused by martial law. When the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed former President Yoon, fears of extreme political division did not materialize, highlighting the importance of decisions that earn public support. At the same time, efforts are needed to minimize backlash when investigating public officials’ roles in the martial law. The president’s remark that “if those involved sincerely reflect, they should be reconciled and embraced” underscores the principle guiding these efforts.



Judicial accountability for the key figures behind the martial law remains far from complete. The illegal emergency martial law, which reversed the course of democracy, was more than a simple crime. Even if it takes time, fully uncovering the truth and ensuring proper punishment is the government’s duty to the citizens who physically resisted military and police forces entering the National Assembly. The government must also take care to ensure that this process does not spark further hatred or hostility.

