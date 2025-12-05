Tottenham prepares emotional homecoming for Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min, 33, of Los Angeles FC, is preparing to travel to London to deliver a personal farewell to Tottenham Hotspur fans in the English Premier League.Tottenham announced on December 4 that Son Heung-min will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son is scheduled to meet supporters and bid farewell during the UEFA Champions League league phase sixth match of the 2025 to 2026 season against Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic on December 10.Son joined Tottenham in 2015 and scored 173 goals over 10 seasons, placing him fifth on the club’s all-time scoring list. Wearing the captain’s armband since 2023, he helped lead the team to the UEFA Europa League title in May, securing Tottenham’s first major tournament trophy in 17 years.Son later moved to Los Angeles FC during the summer transfer window. Because he announced the transfer during the Coupang Play Series in Seoul in August and left immediately for the United States, he did not have a chance to bid farewell to London supporters. Tottenham arranged next week’s event to give him that opportunity."I always felt regret that I was in Korea when the transfer was announced and could not say farewell in person to the fans in London,” Son said. “I am grateful to finally have the opportunity to thank Tottenham supporters who stood by me and my family for more than 10 years. It will be an emotional moment for me, yet I believe it is something the club and I both truly need."Tottenham, in collaboration with its fan advisory board, is also preparing a mural on Tottenham High Road to commemorate Son’s achievements. The mural, personally designed by Son, is scheduled for completion before the Prague match.한종호 hjh@donga.com