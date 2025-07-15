Grace Kim wins first major with 18th-hole miracle

“I didn’t think it was over until it was truly over.”That was how Australian golfer Grace Kim, 25, reflected on her first major title on the LPGA Tour, after a stunning performance at the 18th hole secured her a playoff victory at the Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France, on July 13. Playing the final round at the Evian Resort Golf Club (par 71), Kim delivered a dramatic comeback to claim her first major title.Standing two shots behind leader Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand through 17 holes, Kim was tied for third heading into the par-5 18th. She hit her second shot with a 4-hybrid to within inches of the hole and drained the eagle putt to force a playoff. Thitikul made par on the hole.In the first playoff, also held on the 18th, Kim’s second shot landed in a penalty area, putting her at risk. After taking a drop, she holed her fourth shot from the rough for a fortunate birdie. Thitikul also made a birdie, sending the match to a second playoff.There, Kim reached the green in two and sank a 3-meter eagle putt to seal the victory. The LPGA Tour described it as "a storybook ending against a fairytale backdrop" and "a victory that felt scripted by the golf gods." Kim recorded three eagles in the final round, including a bunker shot at the par-3 seventh hole.This was Kim’s second LPGA Tour win following her victory at the 2023 Lotte Championship. With the win, she earned $1.2 million in prize money. “It’s an unbelievable win,” she said. “If I had to try that chip shot birdie from the first playoff again, I don’t know if I could pull it off.”Among South Korean players, Lee So-mi and Choi Hye-jin tied for 14th at 8-under 276, the best result among Korean participants. It was the first time since 2001 that no Korean golfer finished in the top 10 at the Evian Championship.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com