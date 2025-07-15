Go to contents

Grace Kim wins first major with 18th-hole miracle

Posted July. 15, 2025 08:05,   

Updated July. 15, 2025 08:05

“I didn’t think it was over until it was truly over.”

That was how Australian golfer Grace Kim, 25, reflected on her first major title on the LPGA Tour, after a stunning performance at the 18th hole secured her a playoff victory at the Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France, on July 13. Playing the final round at the Evian Resort Golf Club (par 71), Kim delivered a dramatic comeback to claim her first major title.

Standing two shots behind leader Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand through 17 holes, Kim was tied for third heading into the par-5 18th. She hit her second shot with a 4-hybrid to within inches of the hole and drained the eagle putt to force a playoff. Thitikul made par on the hole.

In the first playoff, also held on the 18th, Kim’s second shot landed in a penalty area, putting her at risk. After taking a drop, she holed her fourth shot from the rough for a fortunate birdie. Thitikul also made a birdie, sending the match to a second playoff.

There, Kim reached the green in two and sank a 3-meter eagle putt to seal the victory. The LPGA Tour described it as "a storybook ending against a fairytale backdrop" and "a victory that felt scripted by the golf gods." Kim recorded three eagles in the final round, including a bunker shot at the par-3 seventh hole.

This was Kim’s second LPGA Tour win following her victory at the 2023 Lotte Championship. With the win, she earned $1.2 million in prize money. “It’s an unbelievable win,” she said. “If I had to try that chip shot birdie from the first playoff again, I don’t know if I could pull it off.”

Among South Korean players, Lee So-mi and Choi Hye-jin tied for 14th at 8-under 276, the best result among Korean participants. It was the first time since 2001 that no Korean golfer finished in the top 10 at the Evian Championship.


Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com

