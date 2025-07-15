BLACKPINK sells out LA stadium shows

Girl group BLACKPINK completed their “Deadline” world tour concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13 (local time), with both shows selling out.According to YG Entertainment, on July 14, BLACKPINK became the first girl group in the world to sell out two consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium, drawing a record-breaking total of 100,000 fans. The group delivered a powerful performance with hit songs and individual solo stages, receiving an enthusiastic response from local fans.Following the Los Angeles shows, BLACKPINK will continue their North American tour in Chicago, Toronto, and New York. The tour will then move on to major stadium venues in cities such as Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, and Tokyo.김기윤 기자 pep@donga.com