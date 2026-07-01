Italy’s absence reflects football decline



At this point, if anyone is more frustrated about football than South Koreans, it may be Italians. Italy, a four-time World Cup champion and one of the sport’s historic powers, is absent from the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite growing global anticipation for the tournament.



Italy failed to secure automatic qualification in European qualifying, losing top spot in its group to Norway, led by striker Erling Haaland. It then fell short in the playoffs, losing on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina. After also missing the 2018 Russia World Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Italy has now become the first former champion to miss three consecutive World Cups, a stark and unwelcome milestone.



Ironically, one of the earliest global spotlight moments of this World Cup also involved an Italian. Tenor Andrea Bocelli appeared at the opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where he joined Lee Jae, who performed the theme song from “KPop Demon Hunters,” to sing the official World Cup anthem “DNA,” marking the start of the tournament’s global festivities.



After the performance, Bocelli said, “It is unfortunate that Italy is not in this tournament, but it is an honor to be here representing my country.” A devoted football fan, Bocelli regularly listens to match broadcasts on the radio on Sundays and knows the starting lineup of his favorite Serie A club, Inter Milan, by heart.



In Italy, frustration has mounted over the national football federation, with many blaming long-standing mismanagement and corruption for the country’s decline. Serie A’s standing has been damaged by match-fixing scandals and controversies involving referee assignments, alongside worsening financial pressures across the league. Critics argue these issues have stalled youth development and weakened the sport’s infrastructure.



Bocelli is among the many disappointed fans. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said, “Not only me, but all Italians are deeply disappointed. Football is part of Italy, and once again we are out. It is painful not being able to share in the joy of the World Cup.”



Still, he suggested the setback could become an opportunity for renewal if confronted honestly. “If missing the World Cup is faced honestly and turned into reflection, it can become a new starting point,” he said. “Not giving up, returning to the starting line, and standing up again against fate, that is what moves me about sport.”



Bocelli’s presence on the world stage stems from a very different personal journey. Born with congenital glaucoma, he could see only objects up close while retaining a sense of light and color. At age 12, a football accident during a school match damaged his optic nerve, leaving him completely blind.



His mother refused to let disability define his life. Whenever he expressed frustration, she would tell him firmly, “Do it yourself. No excuses.” Bocelli grew up treating his condition as simply another difference. Football, the sport that ultimately led to his blindness, remains his favorite game. When asked about the paradox, he has often described it as “an unfortunate accident.”



At the opening ceremony, Bocelli performed “DNA,” which opens with the lyrics: “anche se cadiamo poi ci rialziamo, It’s more than just a game, it’s our DNA.”

