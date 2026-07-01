Son commits to South Korea national team

"I'll give everything I have to bring you joy again."South Korea captain Son Heung-min, 34, of LA FC, has spoken publicly for the first time since the country's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing his thoughts on the campaign and reaffirming his commitment to the national team in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.South Korea needed only a draw against South Africa in its final Group A match on June 25 to reach the Round of 32. Instead, it fell 1-0 to an opponent widely expected to lose, ending its tournament in the group stage with one win and two defeats. "I don't know where to begin," Son wrote. "I can't act as if nothing happened, and I don't want to turn away from reality." He added, "As someone who loves football, I think I would have felt just as frustrated and disappointed if I had watched a performance like ours."The tournament was Son's fourth World Cup. Under head coach Hong Myung-bo's tactical plan, he did not play a full match and finished without a goal. He was also left out of the starting lineup against South Africa. "No tournament has ever meant more to me than this one, which is why this hurts so much," Son wrote. "Even now, I haven't fully come to terms with our elimination." He apologized for the team's disappointing results and pledged to "do everything I can from my position to earn back the support of the Korean people."Some had speculated that the World Cup could mark the end of Son's international career, but the veteran forward strongly suggested otherwise. "As long as the fans want me and believe they still need me, I'll continue to give everything I have for this team," he wrote.조영우 jero@donga.com