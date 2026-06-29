Jin Sun-kyu reunites with Gong Myoung

"Gong Myoung and I even put each other's toes in our mouths. That's how close we became. He really feels like my younger brother now."One scene in Netflix's "Husbands," released June 19, has become one of the film's biggest talking points. Two men captured by a criminal gang find themselves tied up inside a freezer. With their arms bound and plastic bags pulled over their heads, they manage to tear the bags open by putting each other's toes in their mouths.Speaking at a cafe in Seoul's Jongno District on June 22, actor Jin Sun-kyu said the scene was only possible because of the trust he and co-star Gong Myoung had built."We trusted each other enough to pull it off," Jin said. He added that the sequence was improvised on set, as was the moment when Gong's character, Min-seok, jokes that Jin's Chung-sik looks like a monkey."Husbands" reunites Jin and Gong after "Extreme Job," the 2019 action comedy that drew 16.26 million admissions and remains South Korea's third highest-grossing film. This time, they play the former and current husbands of the same woman. Jin plays Hwang Chung-sik, a veteran narcotics detective who is sharp on the job but hopeless in everyday life. Gong portrays veterinarian Lee Min-seok, an extreme sports enthusiast whose confidence often exceeds his competence. After the woman they were both married to is kidnapped, the two reluctant partners are forced to work together.The film debuted at No. 2 on Netflix's global Top 10 list for non-English films in its first week, though reviews from critics and audiences have been mixed.While "Extreme Job" let its comedy grow naturally from a well-developed premise, some critics say "Husbands" relies too heavily on comic situations, making parts of the story feel contrived and overly dependent on coincidence. Others have argued that several jokes fall flat, while the handcuff fight and car chase scenes feel overly familiar. For many viewers, comparisons with "Extreme Job" have been inevitable.Jin said he expected those comparisons. "People regard 'Extreme Job' as one of Korea's greatest comedies, so I knew some would come away thinking this one wasn't as good," he said. "I just wanted to do what this film needed."Gong took a different view. "I never imagined people would compare the two because they're such different films," he said. "I was simply excited to work with Sun-kyu again."Some viewers have said "Husbands" fares better when judged on its own terms rather than against "Extreme Job." Jin said one comment after a preview screening stayed with him."I don't often hear that I carried a film as its lead," he said with a laugh. "Hearing that this time meant a lot. I really wanted to do this one justice."Jin also praised actress Jeon So-min, who plays reporter Jo Ara. "I'd always enjoyed watching her on "Running Man" and thought she had a unique charm," he said. "Then I watched her perform and thought, 'Right, she's an actor first and foremost.'"Girls' Generation member Yoona makes a surprise appearance near the end of the film. Asked whether it could lead to a sequel, Jin said he would happily return."If audiences embrace the story, I'd love to make 'Husbands 2,' or maybe even 'Wives,'" he said. "We've already introduced all the wives. I'd welcome the opportunity."김도연 기자 repokim@donga.com