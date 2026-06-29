South Koreans rally for Venezuela earthquake victims

"I heard the destruction was immense even though it happened half a world away," said Kim Su-hyun, a 28-year-old office worker. "It isn't a large donation, but I hope it can help."Kim recently donated 30,000 won through an online fundraising platform after a series of powerful earthquakes in Venezuela left thousands of people homeless. He also shared donation links from humanitarian organizations with friends, hoping to encourage others to contribute.As the death toll from the back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes has risen above 1,400, more South Koreans have stepped forward with voluntary donations. Kang Ye-bin, a 21-year-old university student, recently gave 20,000 won to an emergency fundraising campaign for survivors."My heart goes out to everyone affected by such a sudden disaster," Kang said. "I hope it helps with relief efforts and provides some support for people forced from their homes."Social media has also been flooded with posts from donors sharing screenshots confirming their contributions to international aid organizations. Many accompanied the images with messages such as, "Praying for a speedy recovery," "I'm chipping in the cost of a cup of coffee," and "It isn't much, but I hope it makes a difference for the children."Experts say the growing practice of sharing donations on social media has become a new way to encourage public participation. Kang Chul-hee, a professor of social welfare at Yonsei University, said the trend has created "a virtuous cycle in which one act of kindness inspires another.""People are no longer sharing their donations simply to highlight their own good deeds," he said. "They're encouraging others to take part, reflecting the emergence of a new culture of civic engagement."Meanwhile, international humanitarian organizations continue to raise emergency relief funds for Venezuela. The South Korean government has also decided to provide $5 million in humanitarian assistance through international organizations.이수연 기자 lotus@donga.com