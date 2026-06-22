The enduring ascent of Cho Yong-pil



"What if I became the mountain itself?"



From Cho Yong-pil's "Leopard of Kilimanjaro"



Last autumn's concert marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation, Cho Yong-pil, Forever This Moment, showed exactly why Cho Yong-pil remains one of the nation's most enduring artists. Over nearly three hours, he delivered close to 30 songs with the vocal command and emotional resonance that have defined his career for decades. The performance struck a chord across generations. More importantly, it confirmed that Cho is not an artist content to coast on past successes. He continues to challenge himself creatively, remaining firmly rooted in the present rather than the past. What unfolded that evening felt like yet another chapter in his own "Great Birth," propelled by a youthful spirit that endures and an unrelenting drive to keep moving forward.



I have long believed the roots of Cho's musical world can be found in "Dragonfly" and "Can't Find the Oriole." Built on delicate memories of childhood, the songs trace a lonely and wistful journey toward a lost world. They pursue a beauty that reality can never fully restore. At the summit of that journey stands "Leopard of Kilimanjaro." Written by lyricist Yang In-ja, the song remains beloved for its blend of heroic melancholy and artistic ambition.



At its heart is a man who rejects the life of a hyena roaming the foothills. Instead, he chooses the fate of a leopard that climbs to the highest peak, only to freeze and starve in the thin mountain air. The song swells with solitude, love and determination. Its protagonist vows to burn brightly even if he vanishes like smoke and, in the end, to stand atop Kilimanjaro, take loneliness by the hand and become the mountain itself. That determination may well reflect Cho himself.



At 76, Cho remains as devoted to music as ever, performing with the sincerity and artistic conviction that have sustained him throughout his career. Like the leopard in his song, he is still ascending, still walking hand in hand with solitude, still becoming the mountain itself. And from that high summit, we continue to hear and sing the songs of loneliness and love that have accompanied generations of listeners.

