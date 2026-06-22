Lee Seung-yuop credits Japan's training culture

"Japanese players put in an incredible amount of individual work on top of team training. Returning to Japan after 15 years made me realize how complacent I had become."Lee Seung-yuop, 50, a coach for the Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most popular professional baseball club, said relentless practice is the foundation of Japan's sustained success on the international stage.Speaking with The Dong-A Ilbo at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on June 18, Lee said some South Korean fans dismiss intensive training as "old-school baseball," but argued that professional athletes must dedicate themselves fully to their craft."That's what they owe their families, their fans and their team," he said.Japan currently ranks No. 1 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation standings. At this year's World Baseball Classic in March, South Korea suffered an 8-6 loss to Japan. According to Lee, Japan's edge comes not from highlight-reel plays but from its mastery of the fundamentals."They do the little things exceptionally well," he said. "It may not look spectacular, but the fundamentals they've built since childhood, their determination to minimize mistakes and their disciplined approach to the game are what keep Japan among baseball's elite."Lee stepped down as manager of the Doosan Bears in June last year following a disappointing campaign. He joined the Giants this season at the invitation of then-manager Shinnosuke Abe, 47, who resigned unexpectedly on May 26 after allegations surfaced that he had assaulted his daughter. Abe's departure immediately fueled speculation about Lee's own future with the club."Whether by choice or circumstance, whether it ended on a good note or not, the manager left," Lee said. "I spent a lot of time wondering whether I should stay or move on."While declining to discuss their conversations in detail, Lee said Abe had asked him to help guide the club's younger players."My contract runs through this season," he said. "For now, my focus is on helping the players regroup and competing for a championship."Hideki Hashigami, 61, recently assumed the role of acting manager, and the Giants have continued to thrive, rising to the top of the Central League standings.Although South Korea reached the quarterfinals of this year's World Baseball Classic, concerns persist about the depth of its pitching staff. Lee pointed to differences in roster management between the two countries as a contributing factor."In South Korea, teams can carry 29 players on the active roster and dress 27 for games. In Japan, teams can register 31 players, but only 25 are eligible to play," he said. "That gives managers more flexibility with their pitchers. Starting pitchers scheduled for upcoming games are kept off the game-day roster, which reduces wear and tear and eases the burden of pitching on consecutive days."His comments suggested that South Korean baseball may need to reconsider its roster rules.Asked about the growing emphasis on fastball velocity, Lee cautioned young pitchers against prioritizing speed over fundamentals."I think some Korean players assume that throwing harder will automatically improve their draft prospects," he said. "It's better to focus first on command, build strength over time and then develop velocity. Fundamentals should come first. Performance follows from that."Asked whether he hopes to return to a South Korean professional club in the future, Lee said his passion for the game remains as strong as ever."I still have goals I want to achieve," he said. "I love baseball, and that passion hasn't changed. It's one of the reasons I came back to Japan. If the opportunity comes, I'd like to challenge myself again."In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com