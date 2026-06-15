Chey urges all-out AI transformation

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has called for a rapid, companywide embrace of artificial intelligence, arguing that AI must move beyond boosting individual productivity and begin driving results across entire organizations.Speaking at the 2026 New Icheon Forum, held June 1-13 at the SKMS Research Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, Chey urged the group to make AI transformation the centerpiece of its next stage of growth. “This is the moment to move into AI transformation at full speed and on every front,” he said, calling on employees throughout the organization to take part.The New Icheon Forum combines SK's former Management Strategy Meeting, where senior executives discussed growth initiatives, and the Icheon Forum, a companywide discussion platform for employees. Attendees included Chey, SK Group Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, SK Supex Council Chairman Chey Chang-won and chief executives from the group's major affiliates.Chey said the company's AI strategy must evolve from “my AI,” focused on helping individuals work more effectively, to “our AI,” designed to improve performance across teams and organizations. “More than 90% of our employees are already using AI,” he said. “The next step is AI that goes beyond personal use and helps turn what we do into organizational results.” He described the first stage of AI transformation as redefining individual roles and identifying where AI can reshape workflows and improve the way work gets done.As part of that effort, Chey announced plans to introduce a “one person, one agent” initiative. AI agents are generative AI-based assistants capable of understanding users' goals and carrying out tasks such as research, summarization, document drafting and schedule management. Chey said he intends to create dozens of “chairman avatar agents” modeled on himself, allowing them to communicate with executives, employees and other AI agents across the group.Chey said the core of AI transformation is operational improvement. “The ability to overcome difficult challenges and capture future opportunities ultimately comes down to how well we operate,” he said. “AI transformation is one of the most powerful tools available to improve execution and strengthen operations.”Chey also expressed confidence in SK's standing in the AI industry. “Few companies can match the breadth of capabilities we have, from memory semiconductors and data center infrastructure to energy and electrification,” he said. “If we fail to pursue AI transformation with urgency and across the board, we may miss an opportunity that will not come again.”The forum also showcased SK's AI capabilities. An AI agent named SKY delivered real-time summaries of discussions, while virtual AI panelists joined debates, offering a glimpse of how the group envisions AI being used in future business operations.이동훈 기자 dhlee@donga.com