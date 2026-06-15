BTS marks 13th anniversary in Busan

“It was a song we prepared especially for Busan.”A thunderous roar swept through Busan Asiad Main Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on June 13 when BTS revealed it was performing the Korean-language version of “Normal,” a track from its fifth studio album, "Arirang," for the first time. The noise only grew louder as the seven members circled the stadium track during a performance of “IDOL,” the title song from the group's 2018 album.The performance marked the second night of BTS' “BTS World Tour Arirang in Busan.” The concerts were staged to celebrate the release of "Arirang," the group's first full-length album since all seven members completed military service and reunited as a full group.When Busan natives Jimin and Jungkook greeted fans in the local dialect, including the phrase “Ban-gap-seum-ni-dei,” the crowd erupted. Thousands of purple ARMY Bomb light sticks illuminated the stadium as members of BTS' global fan base, ARMY, cheered them on.The concert also fell on the 13th anniversary of BTS' debut. Fans held signs bearing messages such as “Thank you for being our tomorrow for 13 years” and sang a birthday song for the group. According to the Busan city government, about 110,000 people attended the two concerts.The excitement spilled outside the venue as well. More than 9,000 international fans gathered around the stadium, according to police estimates. Yolly, 37, who traveled from Manila, Philippines, said she was thrilled to witness the debut performance of the Korean-language version of “Normal.” Kimberly, 34, from Jamaica, said she had been part of ARMY for nine years and took a month off to travel to South Korea for the concert. “BTS is a special group,” she said. “The members are wonderful people, and they're outstanding performers.”The massive turnout also created logistical challenges. With women accounting for roughly 90% of attendees, lines at women's restrooms stretched more than 100 meters in some areas. There was also confusion over delayed start times, with the June 12 concert beginning one hour and 15 minutes late and the June 13 show starting 20 minutes behind schedule. HYBE later apologized, saying delays occurred because audience entry had not proceeded smoothly.부산=김화영 기자 run@donga.com