Trump warns Netanyahu against Iran escalation

“Bibi, you’d better be careful. Otherwise, you could soon find yourself standing alone.”U.S. President Donald Trump delivered that warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a June 8 phone call as Iran and Israel exchanged direct attacks for the first time since an April ceasefire, pushing the region closer to a wider conflict, according to Axios. At the time, Israel was reportedly preparing a large-scale air campaign targeting dozens of sensitive sites inside Iran.Trump’s unusually blunt intervention persuaded Netanyahu to shelve plans for further strikes, enabling both sides to pull back from the brink. Analysts say, however, that Netanyahu’s determination to continue the war could increasingly clash with Trump’s desire to bring the conflict with Iran to a swift end. “The longer the war continues, the greater the likelihood that Netanyahu’s and Trump’s interests will collide,” Axios reported.● Trump repeatedly pressed Netanyahu for restraintThe latest friction between the two leaders stemmed from an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, the Lebanese capital, on June 7. Iran quickly retaliated by firing more than 10 missiles toward Israel. As fears of a broader regional conflict mounted, Trump called Netanyahu that evening and urged him to refrain from further retaliation.According to Axios, Trump argued that a deal with Iran could be reached within days, making additional military action unnecessary. He reportedly told Netanyahu that if diplomacy ultimately failed, he himself might lead military action against Iran. Trump's message was clear: diplomacy remained the preferred option, and Israel should avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.The June 8 call was reportedly far calmer than a conversation between the two leaders on June 1, during which tempers flared and profanities were exchanged. Trump had previously reacted angrily after demanding that Netanyahu halt the Beirut operation. Axios reported that Trump told the Israeli leader, using explicit language, “You’re really crazy. Without me, you’d be in jail by now. I’m saving your life.”The comment appeared to reference Trump’s public support for Netanyahu during his corruption trial, including calls for Israeli authorities to show leniency.Despite Trump’s efforts to dissuade him on June 7, Netanyahu convened senior security officials and military commanders before informing the White House that Israel intended to proceed. Israeli forces subsequently struck key facilities at Iran’s largest petrochemical complex as well as several targets in Tehran. Iran responded with additional missile attacks on Tel Aviv.The back-and-forth attacks brought the two countries to the brink of all-out war. As the confrontation intensified, Trump placed another call to Netanyahu just hours later, warning that Israel risked losing U.S. support if it carried out further attacks. Netanyahu ultimately signaled a willingness to de-escalate, saying Israel would refrain from additional action if Iran did the same. He later instructed the military to cancel plans for a broader wave of airstrikes, according to reports.● Netanyahu needs war, Trump needs peaceAlthough U.S. intervention helped defuse the immediate crisis, observers say the episode underscored the limits of Washington’s influence even over one of its closest allies.The New York Times said Trump has long cultivated an image of a leader who bends events to his will, yet that approach has repeatedly met resistance in the Middle East.The newspaper also pointed to Trump’s complicated relationship with Netanyahu as a growing source of frustration for the U.S. president. It noted that Netanyahu has continued to pursue a hard-line military approach toward the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in recent months.Analysts say those diverging priorities over how and when to end the conflict with Iran could deepen strains between Washington and Jerusalem.One U.S. official told Axios that the two leaders face fundamentally different political incentives.“Netanyahu needs the war to continue to survive politically in Israel,” the official said. “Trump, by contrast, needs the war to end to survive politically in the United States.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com