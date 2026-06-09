Xi stresses solidarity with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday described China and North Korea as "socialist neighbors that stand together, support one another and share a common destiny," highlighting the close relationship between the two countries in an article published by North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper on the day of his first state visit to Pyongyang in seven years. Analysts said the article signaled a shared commitment to advancing a multipolar world order and inclusive economic globalization while reaffirming the notion that Beijing and Pyongyang are bound by a common future. At the same time, Xi made no reference to the Korean Peninsula issue or denuclearization, fueling speculation that China is increasingly accepting North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed state.In a front-page article carried by the Rodong Sinmun, Xi called for closer strategic communication and coordination between the two countries. He said China and North Korea should jointly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law. Xi also urged the two sides to promote "an equal and orderly multipolar world" and "universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization." His remarks cast bilateral ties as more than a traditional friendship, portraying them as part of a broader alignment challenging a U.S.-led international order.The article did not include any reference to resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula, a phrase Xi mentioned six times in a Rodong Sinmun contribution during his previous visit to Pyongyang in June 2019. References to denuclearization were also absent. The omission appeared to mirror North Korea's position after Kim Yo Jong, a senior Workers' Party official, declared a day earlier that denuclearization was no longer open for discussion.Earlier in the day, Xi arrived at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport at around noon and was welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. He later attended a reception ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square featuring a military band performance, a 21-gun salute and an honor guard review by the Korean People's Army. Giant portraits of the two leaders stood at the center of the square, flanked by slogans in Korean and Chinese proclaiming, "Long live the unbreakable friendship and unity between China and North Korea." Following the ceremony, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were escorted by Kim and Ri to the Kumsusan State Guesthouse, where they will stay during the visit.The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, said in a front-page article that Xi's "historic visit" would open a new chapter in bilateral relations, provide fresh momentum for the socialist causes of both countries and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity. The newspaper also noted that China and North Korea resumed rail and air links this year, saying development and cooperation have emerged as the defining themes of their relationship.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com