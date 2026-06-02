Gaming OLED rivalry heats up at Computex

South Korea’s display makers will showcase their latest gaming OLED technologies at Computex 2026 in Taiwan, Asia’s largest information technology trade show, as they vie for a larger share of the premium gaming monitor and laptop market. The segment continues to grow as demand rises for high-performance gaming hardware.Samsung Display said Sunday it will exhibit 16 gaming-focused OLED products at Computex 2026, which runs from June 2 to 5 at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center. The lineup includes products ranging from handheld gaming PCs to desktop monitors. One of the company’s flagship offerings is a quantum dot OLED, or QD-OLED, monitor panel that combines 4K resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate. Samsung Display said it resolved technical challenges associated with delivering both features in a single panel.The company will also unveil its Ultra Slim panel for gaming laptops. The panel is more than 20% thinner than existing mass-produced products while supporting refresh rates of up to 240Hz. Samsung Display also plans to demonstrate its Pentile Tandem technology, which uses five layers of blue OLED materials to improve brightness and durability.LG Display, meanwhile, will introduce a 39-inch gaming OLED panel featuring the world's first 5K2K ultra-high-definition resolution. The company said the panel, which it alone can produce, provides a wide field of view and sharp image quality suited to racing and flight simulation games.Despite slowing demand across the broader consumer IT market, the premium gaming display segment continues to expand steadily. OLED panels, prized for fast response times and high contrast ratios, are accounting for a growing share of high-end gaming products. Both companies plan to use the Taiwan exhibition to strengthen supply-chain ties with major global PC manufacturers and game developers.이동훈 기자 dhlee@donga.com