Trump touts health test, raises doubts

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 31 released the results of his latest medical examination, saying he earned a perfect score on a cognitive assessment. Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, has frequently raised questions about former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity and physical condition. The disclosure appeared aimed at reinforcing his claim that he remains exceptionally fit, both physically and mentally, despite his age. Critics, however, argue that the report lacks crucial detail and reveals only information favorable to the president.Posting on Truth Social, Trump shared the results of a recent examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and hailed his performance. He said he scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a recognized cognitive test, calling it evidence of “extremely high intelligence.” Trump also said it was the fourth time he had taken the exam and that he correctly answered all 120 questions. Achieving a perfect score four consecutive times, he added, is highly unusual.Trump has long shown a keen sensitivity to reports about his health. Some analysts view the release of the examination results as an effort to blunt potential concerns about his age before they become a broader political issue.The Wall Street Journal, citing medical specialists, said the report leaves significant questions unanswered, including details about cardiovascular testing. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician and a Navy captain, said Trump's “heart age” was assessed at 14 years younger than his actual age. The report, however, did not include the underlying data or commonly cited medical indicators that would support such a finding.The Journal also noted the lack of detailed information about leg swelling and a neck rash, both of which have previously drawn attention as possible health concerns. It said the report offered less information about Trump's medications than earlier disclosures and described his cholesterol levels, managed through medication, as unusually favorable. Citing specialists, the newspaper said the findings appeared strikingly positive for someone of the president’s age. One expert said the report was so favorable that it was difficult to accept without reservation, likening it to a “distorted narrative.”Biden also faced persistent scrutiny over his cognitive health throughout his presidency and was diagnosed with prostate cancer after leaving office. Because his medical reports likewise portrayed him as being in good health while he was in office, some observers question whether presidential health disclosures should be accepted uncritically. Biden and Trump, now serving his second term, were both 78 when they took office.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com