BTS marks 13th anniversary FESTA

BTS will celebrate its 13th debut anniversary with its annual “BTS FESTA,” the group’s management agency said Sunday.BigHit Music said “2026 BTS FESTA” will run for about two weeks both online and offline, centered around June 13, the group’s debut date. This year’s theme, “13(B)TS,” is meant to represent a fresh start, adding a symbolic “1” to BTS’s 12-year journey with its fandom ARMY.Alongside the FESTA activities, BTS will roll out new content tied to its world tour “ARIRANG,” which includes concerts on June 12 and 13 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The Busan shows will mark the group’s first performances in the city in about three years and eight months, since a 2022 concert held during Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.On June 4, the group will release family-themed group photos. On June 5, it will unveil a performance video for “Hooligan,” a track from its fifth studio album “Arirang.” On June 7 and 8, BTS will drop “NORMAL LOG” and “13 SIDE FILM,” featuring candid, everyday moments of the members.On June 10 and 11, the group’s variety series “Run BTS 2.0” will return. On June 12, the new track “Come Over,” previously available only on the deluxe vinyl edition of “Arirang,” will be released on streaming platforms.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com