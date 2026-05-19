USFK messaging raises alliance modernization questions



When US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunsun described South Korea early last year as an “aircraft carrier floating between Japan and China,” the comment was initially taken in Seoul as an effort to underscore the strategic importance of U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula for Washington. It also sparked controversy over whether it implied turning South Korea into a forward base against China. Still, some viewed it as a calculated argument against renewed proposals in a second Trump administration to reduce U.S. troop levels in Korea.



Brunsun went further in November, publishing a statement titled “The Hidden Strategic Advantage of the Indo-Pacific” alongside a so-called “east-up map” on the USFK website. The release came just two days after the South Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet on trade and security. What had been internal training material was made public, a move widely seen in Seoul as an attempt to influence domestic perceptions.



The east-up map rotates the conventional orientation, placing the Korean Peninsula at the center, with Japan above, Taiwan and the Philippines to the right, China below, and Russia to the left. It also draws straight-line distances from Camp Humphreys to major regional capitals. Brunsun used the map to highlight a “strategic triangle” linking South Korea, Japan and the Philippines, positioning Seoul as a frontline state facing what he described as a North Korea-China-Russia alignment.



For Brunsun, the alliance modernization push effectively means greater operational flexibility for USFK, shifting it away from a fixed garrison force toward a more mobile, rapidly deployable posture. That interpretation gained traction after the U.S. National Defense Strategy released in January assigned South Korea primary responsibility for deterring North Korea, while defining the U.S. role as providing “decisive but more limited support,” a change widely seen as formalizing a redistribution of roles.



Tensions escalated in February when a USFK combat aircraft scramble over the Yellow Sea nearly resulted in an encounter with Chinese forces. The incident fueled concerns in Seoul about a more assertive China-focused posture. The South Korean government lodged protests, and disputes followed over whether prior notification had been properly provided. Brunsun later issued an apology, though accounts differed, further straining trust between the allies. Subsequent disputes over alleged intelligence leaks added to the friction.



Few USFK commanders have drawn as much attention as Brunsun. In the past, disagreements were typically managed behind closed doors or surfaced only after commanders left their posts. His more public approach reflects a broader shift in the Trump administration, which has increasingly used senior military figures as visible channels for strategic messaging. In that sense, his actions align closely with Washington’s current policy direction.



Brunsun now sits at the center of the dispute over wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer. In testimony to the U.S. Congress last month, he warned against “political expediency” and suggested conditions for OPCON transfer could be met by the first quarter of 2029. That timeline extends beyond the Lee Jae-myung administration, which runs through June 2030, but falls short of Seoul’s goal of completing the transition by 2028, prompting quiet resistance from South Korean officials.



Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek recently traveled to Washington over the issue. He returned after what he described as only identifying “slightly different views” from the U.S. side, and downplayed Brunsun’s timeline as “the view of a military official.” While final decisions rest with the two presidents, senior commanders still carry significant weight. Brunsun himself has said he lies awake at night worrying about being pushed into decisions that are not fully prepared.



Alliance modernization and OPCON transfer are tightly linked, functioning like interlocking gears. If Seoul and Washington move at different speeds without careful coordination, the alliance risks drifting off course.



OPCON transfer is not merely a technical milestone. Key questions remain unresolved, including whether a South Korean four-star general would command the combined forces command, whether the U.S. deputy commander would retain four-star rank, and how the role of the United Nations Command would be adjusted. Other issues include how to preserve USFK flexibility without drawing South Korea into unwanted conflicts, whether the peninsula could serve as a forward launch platform, and how to prepare for the possibility of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theaters.



Winston Churchill once said, “The only thing worse than fighting with allies is fighting without them.” Working with allies is often uncomfortable and demanding, but going it alone is far more dangerous. That lesson, however, is not unique to South Korea. Washington’s increasingly transactional approach to alliances, marked by pressure tactics and burden shifting, may also require adjustment.

