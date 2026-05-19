Yoo In-sik flips superhero formula in 'Wonder Fools'

Set in the fictional city of Haeseong in 1999, Netflix’s “Wonder Fools” follows three ordinary people who unexpectedly gain superpowers and are thrust into a battle against villains. The twist is that none of them fit the mold of traditional heroes.Released Friday as an eight-episode series, “Wonder Fools” presents itself as a comic superhero adventure with a distinctly unconventional edge. Speaking at a cafe in Seoul’s Jongno District, director Yoo In-sik said bringing the project to life felt like fulfilling a longtime dream.Although Yoo previously scored consecutive hits with “Dr. Romantic” and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” he said the project still came with considerable pressure.“Superhero stories are not a fully established genre in Korea,” he said. “I can’t promise it will be a box-office success, but I was eager to try something I hadn’t done before.”Rather than centering on a destined savior, “Wonder Fools” focuses on a group of eccentric underdogs dismissed by others as nuisances, fools and easy targets. The title itself reflects that concept, combining “wonder” with “fools” to emphasize the characters’ awkward charm.Yoo said that contrast between a mainstream genre and unconventional characters was what first drew him to the series. “What appealed to me most was that the genre itself is very mainstream, while the characters and dialogue feel much more unconventional,” he said. “The quirky dialogue and the unpredictable way the characters think seemed like they could create a unique kind of fun within a superhero story.”The overall premise and story arc may feel somewhat familiar, and the pacing occasionally slows. Even so, the series ultimately aims for something deeper than a straightforward comic adventure, exploring the value and potential of ordinary people. One line from the show captures that message clearly: “It’s not that you’re nothing. You just haven’t done anything yet.”The project itself spent years stalled in development. Yoo first received the script in 2020, but scheduling conflicts and production hurdles repeatedly delayed the series. Work slowed even further after he took on “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”Momentum returned after Yoo won an international award for “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and showed the script to actor Park Eun-bin during a flight overseas. Her response that she hoped the project would continue developing helped revive the long-delayed production.Park plays Eun Chae-ni, a woman with teleportation abilities whose impulsive and unpredictable personality marks a sharp break from the polished image she is often known for.“The common trait shared by Woo Young-woo and Eun Chae-ni is that both characters push forward with a strong sense of justice regardless of what others say,” Yoo said. “I think that’s also part of Park Eun-bin’s own character.”The series’ comedic tone is reinforced by actors Choi Dae-hoon and Lim Sung-jae, whose grounded performances add texture and humor to the story. Choi recently drew attention for his role as Boo Sang-gil, nicknamed “Hakssi ajeossi,” in the drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”Cha Eun-woo plays Lee Un-jeong, a character who struggles to control his powers after suddenly developing supernatural abilities. Cha recently faced allegations of tax evasion involving his one-man agency in a reported 20 billion won dispute.Addressing the controversy during the production presentation, Yoo said Cha remained fully committed throughout filming. “Cha also devoted himself passionately to the project for the sake of the ensemble,” Yoo said. “Everyone worked incredibly hard on this series, so there were no edits made to reduce anyone’s screen time.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com