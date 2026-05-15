BTS to headline first World Cup halftime show

BTS will headline the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, becoming part of the tournament’s first-ever Super Bowl-style musical performance.FIFA and international advocacy organization Global Citizen announced May 14 that BTS will share top billing with Madonna and Shakira during the July 19 halftime show at MetLife Stadium. The production is being organized by Global Citizen and Chris Martin of Coldplay.Global Citizen is known for campaigns addressing poverty, climate change and public health challenges. The organization also oversees the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports children’s education and promotes wider access to soccer programs worldwide.Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets are also set to appear, giving the performance broader family appeal.Through its agency BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS said it was honored to take part in an event that brings together audiences from around the world.“We believe music is a universal language that delivers hope and unity,” the group said. “It makes this stage even more meaningful to share that message with global viewers at the World Cup while helping expand educational opportunities for children.” According to Billboard, the halftime show is expected to run about 11 minutes.The The New York Times noted that Madonna has won seven Grammy Awards and Shakira four, while BTS became the first K-pop group to earn Grammy nominations. The newspaper said adding a major music performance to the World Cup could draw in viewers who do not typically watch soccer.K-pop’s presence is expected to be especially visible throughout the North America-hosted tournament. Lisa of Blackpink is scheduled to perform alongside Katy Perry, Future and DJ Sanjoy before the opening match between the United States and Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.The first K-pop artist to perform at a World Cup event was Jungkook, who performed the official song “Dreamers” with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.사지원 4g1@donga.com