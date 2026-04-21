Rising teen prescription drug abuse demands action



About one in 20 middle and high school students in South Korea has taken prescription narcotics without a medical need, a survey found, highlighting growing misuse among adolescents.



The National Youth Policy Institute surveyed 3,384 students nationwide and found that 5.2 percent had used at least one of seven categories of prescription narcotics for non-medical purposes. These included attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medications, appetite suppressants, sleeping pills and anti-anxiety drugs. The figure exceeds the 4.2 percent who said they had ever smoked.



The results point to mounting academic pressure and appearance-related stress, which are leading some teenagers to seek quick relief through medication. Over the past six months, misuse was most common with ADHD drugs, reported by 24.4 percent of respondents who had used prescription narcotics for non-medical reasons. Known for their stimulant effects, these drugs were often taken to stay awake or improve concentration. Appetite suppressants, sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medications followed in frequency.



Because these drugs are legally prescribed, they are often seen as less risky than alcohol, tobacco or illegal substances. In reality, misuse can lead to dependence and may serve as a pathway to more serious drug abuse.



Access has also widened. About 27 percent of respondents said they first encountered information about such drugs through online platforms, including Telegram, social media and YouTube. Although prescription narcotics are legally available only through medical prescriptions and pharmacies, roughly 16 percent said they had obtained them online, underscoring the scale of illicit distribution.



Misuse can harm both physical and mental health and, in severe cases, prove fatal. The risks are especially high for adolescents, whose development is still underway.



Experts call for stricter limits on prescribing these drugs to minors and stronger enforcement against illegal online sales. They also stress the need for earlier intervention in schools, particularly for students facing academic pressure, depression, anxiety and social stress, to prevent misuse from taking hold.

