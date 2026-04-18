Escaped wolf captured in Daejeon after nine days

A 2-year-old male wolf named Neukgu has been captured nine days after escaping from his enclosure at Daejeon O-World Zoo.Daejeon officials said Thursday the animal was found at 12:44 a.m. near the Anyeong Interchange, about 2 kilometers from the zoo. The search gained momentum after reports the previous day of a wolf sighting near Mount Manseong. At about 11:45 p.m., a thermal imaging drone spotted the animal, and at 12:31 a.m., responders immobilized it with a tranquilizer dart.Neukgu was in stable condition, with normal pulse and body temperature and no irregularities in blood tests. A 2.6-centimeter fishhook was found in its stomach along with leaves and fish bones, suggesting it had swallowed the object while roaming.The wolf underwent surgery at a private animal hospital to remove the hook and is now recovering at O-World. Zoo officials said they will decide later whether to return Neukgu to his original pack.Jin Se-rim of the National Institute of Ecology, who fired the tranquilizer dart, said he stayed out of sight behind a tree to avoid alarming the animal and relied on thermal imaging to take the shot, hitting the wolf in the hind leg. Even after being struck, Neukgu moved for more than five minutes, covering about 400 to 500 meters before being captured in a drainage channel beneath a road.Jeong Guk-yeong, head of Daejeon Urban Corporation, which operates the zoo, apologized for the concern caused and said steps would be taken to prevent a similar incident.Kim Tae Young live@donga.com