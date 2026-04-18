Lee signals possible consolidation of public agencies

President Lee Jae-myung on April 17 suggested the possibility of consolidating South Korea’s public institutions, saying that some agencies may no longer need to operate as separate, independent bodies.Speaking at a briefing session at the presidential office, Lee made the remarks while receiving work reports from 102 organizations, including 36 public institutions such as the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, and 66 affiliated agencies under government ministries.“From the public’s perspective, there are organizations that do not necessarily need to exist as separate entities,” Lee said. “Each has its own head and administrative staff, and even routine tasks such as payroll and tax filings are handled separately. From a non-expert point of view, it raises the question of whether they need to operate independently or could be managed together.”Lee has repeatedly indicated support for streamlining public institutions since taking office, at times saying there are “too many to count” and calling for reforms to eliminate unnecessary executive positions.He also stressed the broader role of public officials, saying, “The way public officials act can change the fate of the nation.” He added that whether people live better or worse lives ultimately depends on decisions made within the public sector.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com