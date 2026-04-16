Seoul says Israel dispute has been resolved

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on April 15 that President Lee Jae-myung’s remarks criticizing Israel over alleged human rights violations have been resolved following diplomatic exchanges, saying Seoul and Tel Aviv remained in close contact and that Israel had expressed understanding without issuing further responses.Speaking at a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Cho said the president’s comments were aimed at underscoring the importance of universal human rights and international humanitarian law. The issue arose after Lee shared on X, formerly Twitter, on April 10 a video showing Israeli Defense Forces allegedly dropping the bodies of Palestinians. Israel’s foreign ministry protested the post, prompting Lee to reiterate calls for Israel to stop human rights violations.When asked by Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Yoon Hu-deok whether the matter could now be considered closed in bilateral relations, Cho said it was, adding that a senior Israeli foreign ministry official had conveyed thanks for Seoul’s explanation through South Korea’s ambassador to Israel, Park In-ho. He said follow-up communication with Israeli officials helped clarify the intent of Lee’s post and ease tensions after Israel’s initial protest.Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties continued to clash over Lee’s social media activity. People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin criticized President Lee, saying he had made a serious mistake by posting the message ahead of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Hong Ki-won countered that Israel had misinterpreted the president’s intent. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young also defended Lee, saying the content, timing and format of the post were all appropriate.Meanwhile, Cho said 26 South Korean vessels currently stranded near the Strait of Hormuz face rising risks, adding that Seoul has shared relevant information with Iran, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the United States, and has requested assistance to ensure their safety.The government has also dispatched special envoy Jung Byung-ha to Iran to discuss the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members, as well as arrangements for safe passage through the region.이윤태 oldsport@donga.com