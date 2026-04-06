Son tallies four assists in LAFC rout

Son Heung-min returned to Los Angeles FC after international duty in Europe and delivered a standout performance, recording four assists in a single match for the first time in his professional career.In a home game against Orlando City in the sixth round of the 2026 Major League Soccer season at BMO Stadium on April 5, Son set up four goals in the first half alone, bringing his tally to 11 assists across all competitions.The performance marked a career first. Son had previously scored four goals in a single match during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, including a standout display against Southampton in September 2020, but had never recorded four assists in one game. He now has one goal and 11 assists in 10 appearances this season, including league and Champions Cup matches, and leads the MLS with seven assists.With LA FC already ahead 1-0 after an own goal, Son took control of the attack. He assisted Denis Bouanga in the 20th, 23rd and 28th minutes, helping him complete a hat trick. He added a fourth assist in the 38th minute, setting up Sergi Palencia.Head coach Dos Santos substituted Son in the 57th minute to manage his workload. LA FC maintained its dominance, with Tyler Boyd adding a goal in the 70th minute to complete a 6-0 victory.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com