Trump suggests seizing Iran’s key oil hub

U.S. President Donald Trump said he could seize Iran’s Kharg Island, a key hub that handles about 90 percent of the country’s crude exports, and signaled a preference for taking control of Iran’s oil.In an interview with The Financial Times published March 29 local time, Trump said the United States could “take” the island in the Persian Gulf. “What I like most is taking the oil,” he said.His comments came as discussion intensifies over a possible deployment of 17,000 U.S. ground troops to the Middle East. Kharg Island lies deep in the Persian Gulf, and any attempt to seize it would likely expose U.S. forces to attacks from Iranian drones, missiles and naval mines. Trump brushed aside those risks, saying Iran “has no real defenses” and that the United States could capture the island “very easily.”Hours later, Trump adopted a more conciliatory tone. Speaking aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Florida, he said he expected an agreement with Iran “soon.” He also said Iran had allowed 20 large oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting the morning of March 30.The shift from military threats to diplomatic optimism highlights a dual-track approach aimed at strengthening Washington’s position in negotiations. Analysts say the mixed messaging also reflects the difficulty of advancing talks with Iran while weighing the risks of a potential ground operation.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com