Lee vows stronger accountability for state violence

President Lee Jae-myung said March 29 his administration will seek to abolish statutes of limitations for crimes of state violence, ensuring those responsible face criminal liability for life. He also pledged to remove civil limitation periods in such cases, extending liability to descendants as long as inherited assets remain.Lee made the remarks during his first official visit to Jeju Island since taking office, where he held a luncheon with families of victims of the April 3 uprising. “As president, I feel a deep sense of remorse when I think of the Jeju residents who suffered under brutal state violence,” he said.He noted that legislation to abolish such statutes had already passed the National Assembly under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration but was struck down by a veto. “We will ensure the law is enacted so that, as in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals, those responsible are held accountable indefinitely,” he said.Lee said preventing the abuse of state power entrusted by the public is among his foremost duties, and pledged to move swiftly to reintroduce the bill and institutionalize the measure.In December 2024, the National Assembly, led by the Democratic Party of Korea, passed a special law abolishing both criminal statutes of limitations and civil claim deadlines for damages in cases of anti-human rights state crimes. The bill was scrapped the following month after then-acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok exercised his veto.Lee also said the government will establish a legal basis to revoke state honors awarded for involvement in the suppression of the April 3 incident, which left lasting scars on victims and their families. Earlier, Lee wrote on X that stripping decorations from perpetrators of grave state violence, including torture and fabricated espionage cases that led to judicial killings, is long overdue but necessary.The Korean National Police Agency said the same day it is reviewing more than 70,000 commendations awarded since its founding to identify and revoke honors tied to abuses such as torture or fabricated espionage cases.