BTS wins second artist of the year award

“ARMY, we made it once again!”That was RM’s message to fans after BTS captured the top prize at the American Music Awards.BTS was named Artist of the Year at Monday’s ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group remains the only Asian act ever to win the awards show’s highest honor twice, having first claimed the title in 2021.BTS beat out nominees including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny. The group also won Song of the Summer and Best Male K-pop Artist to cap a three-trophy night.RM used the acceptance speech to thank the group’s devoted fan base. “It is a privilege to receive this meaningful award once again after all seven members completed their military service,” he said. “As always, our deepest gratitude goes to ARMY, who have stood by us for the past 13 years.”Jimin also thanked fans around the world. “Thank you for joining our world tour and for the love you showed us in every city,” he said. “ARMY, thank you for your unwavering support and affection. We love you.”The wins brought BTS’ career AMA total to 14 trophies. Among musical groups, only Alabama has won more, with 23 awards.The American Music Awards is considered one of the three major U.S. music awards shows alongside the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. Nominees are selected based on album and song sales, radio airplay and other performance indicators, while winners are determined entirely through public voting.Global girl group KATSEYE, formed through a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records, also collected three awards, winning New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video.Korean member Yoonchae said she was grateful to celebrate the achievement with her fellow members.“I’m thankful to share this moment with my members,” she said. “We’ll continue sharing our culture with pride.”Meanwhile, “Golden,” the title track from the hit Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, won Song of the Year, while TWICE was named Best Female K-pop Artist.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com