South Korea unveils nuclear submarine blueprint

South Korea on Tuesday unveiled plans to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, setting a goal of launching its first vessel by the mid-2030s as it seeks to strengthen deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.The government formally named the initiative the Jangbogo-N Project and released a long-term blueprint for the development, construction and operation of the submarines. Although military officials declined to disclose detailed specifications, defense sources said the military recently approved a plan to build at least three nuclear-powered attack submarines of about 8,000 tons, roughly comparable in size to the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class vessels.Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back presented the plan at the inaugural meeting of the Future Defense Strategy Committee at the Navy’s Submarine Command in Jinhae, attended by Lee Jae-myung.The plan lays out five guiding principles that will govern the design, construction and operation of South Korea’s future nuclear-powered submarine fleet.“The first submarine will be launched in the mid-2030s and enter service in the latter half of the decade,” Ahn said. “The vessels will use low-enriched uranium fuel and be designed for long operating cycles that minimize the need for refueling.”Ahn also reiterated Seoul’s commitment to nuclear nonproliferation, seeking to dispel concerns that the submarine program could pave the way for a nuclear weapons capability.“The Republic of Korea neither possesses nor intends to develop nuclear weapons in any form,” he said. “We will continue to faithfully fulfill our obligations under the international nuclear nonproliferation regime.”The government’s announcement came about six months after Washington released a fact sheet detailing an agreement between the leaders of South Korea and the United States under which the United States approved South Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine program in November last year.Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly finalized the military’s operational requirements for the project, calling for submarines of approximately 8,000 tons and a fleet of at least three vessels.The planned displacement is significantly larger than previously indicated. In October last year, then Navy Chief of Staff Kang Dong-gil said the submarines would exceed 5,000 tons.Speaking at the meeting, Lee said the project reflects South Korea’s determination to take greater responsibility for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula while maintaining a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance.“A nuclear-powered submarine symbolizes our resolve to safeguard peace and security on the Korean Peninsula on the foundation of the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance,” Lee said. “It will also make a significant contribution to strengthening South Korea’s defense industry capabilities.”Lee also addressed the planned transfer of wartime operational control from the United States to South Korea, saying it would further reinforce South Korea’s role as the principal defender of the Korean Peninsula.“Through close consultations with the United States, we will complete a detailed roadmap for regaining wartime operational control, including a timeline for the transition,” he said.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com