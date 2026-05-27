Son dismisses alopecia rumors before World Cup

Son Heung-min brushed aside online rumors about hair loss Tuesday, reassuring fans ahead of what will be the fourth World Cup appearance of his career.The 34-year-old forward posted a smiling photo of himself making a V-sign on social media, using the post to address the speculation directly. “It’s not alopecia. Don’t worry,” Son wrote. “I have nothing to be stressed about. See you at the World Cup.”The rumors surfaced after LAFC's 1-0 home win over Seattle Sounders FC on May 25. During the television broadcast, a patch on the back of Son’s head appeared thinner than usual, prompting speculation online that he might be experiencing hair loss. Others wondered whether his recent scoring struggles had played a role.Son has yet to score in 13 league appearances this season. In the match against Seattle, his final club game before the World Cup, he unleashed seven shots but failed to find the net.As the rumors gained traction online, Son quickly shut them down himself. Following the Seattle match, he joined the South Korean national team at its pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com