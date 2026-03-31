Parties push reform as PPP resists amendment



Six political parties, including the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the Rebuilding Korea Party and the New Reform Party, met March 30 to discuss introducing a constitutional amendment as early as this week.



They had already agreed on March 19 to include provisions reflecting the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement and the Bu-Ma Democratic Protests, along with measures to curb presidential martial law powers, strengthen decentralization and promote balanced national development.



The People Power Party, which has dismissed the amendment as a “campaign-driven event,” did not attend. Under the National Referendum Act, the proposal must pass the National Assembly by May 10 to be put to a public vote alongside the June 3 local elections.



A key provision would tighten limits on the president’s authority to declare martial law. Any declaration would lose effect unless approved by the National Assembly within 48 hours, or if lawmakers vote to revoke it. The current Constitution requires the president to lift martial law upon the Assembly’s demand, but sets no deadline or penalty for failing to do so.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not lift martial law for about three hours and 20 minutes after the Assembly passed a repeal resolution. Court testimony has also suggested he said martial law could be imposed again if necessary.



These developments have intensified calls to revise the Constitution to prevent a president from overriding the legislature and enforcing unlawful martial law. For the People Power Party, joining the effort could provide a path to distance itself from Yoon. Party lawmakers recently issued a resolution apologizing for what they called a “wrongful martial law” and pledged to break from his legacy, while urging party leader Jang Dong-hyuk to follow through with concrete steps.



Other elements of the proposed amendment align with positions the People Power Party has previously backed. The party has called for including the spirit of the May 18 movement in the Constitution’s preamble, and Jang has pledged to uphold the legacy of the Bu-Ma protests. Strengthening decentralization has also been part of the party’s stated reform agenda.



A constitutional amendment requires approval from two-thirds of the National Assembly. Without support from the People Power Party, passage would be difficult. With other parties broadly aligned, continued refusal to engage risks raising questions about the party’s role as a responsible political actor.

