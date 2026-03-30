BTS tops U.K. charts with Arirang

BTS opened at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart with its fifth full-length release “Arirang,” issued March 20. The group’s lead single “Swim” also surged to No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart.The Official Charts Company said March 27 local time that “Arirang” debuted atop the Top 100 albums chart, marking BTS’s third No. 1 on the tally following “Map of the Soul: Persona” in 2019 and “Map of the Soul: 7” in 2020.“Swim” placed second on the singles chart, trailing British pop artist Olivia Dean’s “Rein Me In.” The track sets a new career high for BTS on the chart. The group had previously peaked at No. 3 with “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “My Universe.” Other songs from “Arirang” also entered the chart, with “Body to Body” at No. 28 and “FYA” at No. 39.A live performance video of “Swim,” released March 29, is also drawing attention. The video was filmed at Seonhyewon, a traditional Korean residence once owned by the late Chey Jong-gun, founder of SK Group. Located in Samcheong-dong in central Seoul, the property was purchased in 1968 and long served as a family home. Its name, meaning “bestowing wisdom,” is known to have been given by his younger brother, the late Chey Jong-hyun.The site was later used by SK Group for training before undergoing renovations last year and reopening as a cultural complex made up of three hanok buildings: Gyeongheunggak, Harindang and Dongyeoru. As part of the “Seonhye-won Art Project,” SK Group hosted “Breathing: Seonhyewon,” an exhibition by artist Kim Soo-ja, which was also visited by BTS leader RM. The filming of the “Swim” video was arranged at BTS’s request.BTS is set to launch its world tour April 9 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. Concerts in Busan on June 12 and 13 are expected to be held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, according to industry sources. The group recently secured a rental agreement for the venue. The Busan shows coincide with the 13th anniversary of BTS’s debut on June 13, 2013, and are expected to feature a range of related events. The tour will include 82 performances across 34 cities worldwide.