Trump faces growing early lame-duck concerns



U.S. Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped into the 30% range, the lowest of his current term. His party has suffered setbacks even in traditional strongholds, and the courts have pushed back against core elements of his policy agenda. Within and beyond the Republican Party, attention is already shifting to potential successors.



For most leaders, such signals mark the onset of a lame-duck phase, when authority begins to erode and political focus turns to what comes next. Allies grow cautious, legislative momentum slows, and the spotlight moves from the incumbent to possible heirs.



Trump is confronting many of these warning signs at once. Although his four-year term, which began with his return to office in January last year, has yet to reach its midpoint, speculation about an early lame-duck phase has already gained traction.



The pattern is familiar. Warning signs tend to emerge across multiple fronts. In Trump’s case, the debate intensified after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a tariff policy central to his agenda, weakening a key pillar of his economic strategy.



Strains within the Republican Party offer another signal. Lawmakers have grown more willing to voice public criticism of the president’s priorities, while some have slowed the legislative pace. When a president’s agenda no longer advances in lockstep with his party, it suggests his grip is loosening.



Electoral setbacks have added to the narrative. Republicans recently lost a special state legislative election in Florida, a state the party has carried in three consecutive presidential elections since 2016 and where Trump resides. The party also lost the Miami mayoral race in December, as well as contests in New York City and gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.



Some analysts interpret Trump’s shift toward a more confrontational stance on Iran, despite his long-standing isolationist rhetoric, as a sign of political pressure. Others reject the notion that his influence is already in decline.



A true lame-duck presidency is defined by a measurable loss of power. By that standard, Trump has not yet crossed the threshold. He continues to command the attention of Republican leaders and conservative voters, and his core MAGA base remains firmly loyal. Unlike traditional politicians, his support rests less on party institutions than on a highly personalized following. A recent survey cited by CNN showed support among self-identified MAGA Republicans at near-unanimous levels.



Leaders entering a lame-duck phase often turn defensive. Trump has done the opposite, continuing to drive the agenda at home and abroad with an assertive posture. His approach to Iran can be read less as a sign of weakness than as an effort to project strength.



Ultimately, the question will be settled by the November midterm elections. A strong Republican performance would reinforce Trump’s standing and likely quiet the speculation. A poor showing, however, would lend weight to the early lame-duck narrative and could prompt even loyal supporters to begin looking for a successor.

