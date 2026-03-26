BTS comeback show draws 18.4 million viewers

At least 18.4 million viewers worldwide watched BTS’ comeback performance in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun on March 21, according to official figures.Netflix said Tuesday that “BTS Comeback Live: Arirang,” broadcast from Gwanghwamun, drew 18.4 million viewers globally on its release day. The figure reflects the number of accounts that streamed the performance within 24 hours of the broadcast’s conclusion, the company said. The total audience is likely higher, as multiple viewers may have watched on a single account.The concert, Netflix’s first live event produced in South Korea, ranked No. 1 in the platform’s non-English TV category for the week. It topped weekly charts in 24 countries, including Japan, Mexico and the Philippines, and placed in the top 10 in 80 countries. BTS-related content posted on Netflix’s official channels generated more than 2.6 billion impressions.U.S. entertainment outlet Variety said the strong viewership was unsurprising. “BTS had already become a global phenomenon before suspending group activities about four years ago due to military service,” the outlet said, noting that the performance marked the group’s first official reunion stage.이지윤 기자 beborn@donga.com