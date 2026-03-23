Trump gives 48-hour ultimatum on Hormuz reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 21 warned that the United States would carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Washington would target “various power plants, starting with the largest,” if the strategic waterway remains closed. The warning came as Iran’s threats have effectively halted traffic through the strait, a critical corridor for Middle Eastern crude, driving a sustained rise in global oil prices.Observers say Trump’s reference to power plants, which support not only military operations but also industry, communications and climate control systems, suggests the possibility of a broader offensive aimed at disrupting Iran’s core state functions.Iran responded with its own warning. According to Reuters and other reports on March 22, the Iranian military said it would strike all U.S. energy, information technology and desalination facilities in the region if Washington targets Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure.Tehran has also signaled its readiness to escalate. On March 20, it launched a ballistic missile toward the U.K.-U.S. joint military base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, roughly 4,000 kilometers from its mainland.As both sides raise the prospect of attacks on non-military infrastructure, concerns are growing over a prolonged conflict. In particular, any strike on desalination facilities could result in significant civilian casualties, given the Middle East’s heavy reliance on such systems for water supply. Reuters reported that mounting threats to Gulf infrastructure point to the conflict entering a more dangerous phase.Meanwhile, South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is expected to visit Washington soon to discuss Trump’s call for allied contributions related to the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has repeatedly urged allies, including South Korea and Japan, to help restore safe passage through the waterway, and the trip is seen as an effort to better understand Washington’s position.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com · Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com