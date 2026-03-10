The Essence of K-Tech Beauty: Visiting ‘B the B,’ an Experiential Exhibition Space at DDP

The Seoul Business Agency(SBA) opened B the B, a complex beauty cultural space, in September 2022. / Source = IT dongA

In an era where we consume endless content online, the satisfaction derived from sensory experiences remains a distinct pleasure. Spaces that pique curiosity inevitably draw crowds. This innate human instinct—the desire to experience things firsthand—is precisely why companies are increasingly turning to pop-up stores.At the heart of Seoul, within the design and cultural icon Dongdaemun Design Plaza(DDP), lies a special space where one can truly experience K-Beauty. This is ‘B the B,’ a complex beauty cultural space operated by the Seoul Business Agency(SBA).The SBA opened B the B in September 2022 to support the offline marketing activities of promising small and medium-sized Seoul-based beauty enterprises. Having attracted a cumulative 2.2 million visitors—including over 350,000 international guests—it has rapidly emerged as a global K-Beauty mecca.B the B is an experiential exhibition space where everything from product browsing to testing and purchasing happens in one place. Its greatest competitive edge lies in advanced beauty technology. The opportunity to experience not just products, but the tech behind them, is particularly compelling. Visitors can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) to diagnose their skin or scalp condition and personal color, receiving data-driven recommendations for customized products. From personal color analysis to virtual makeup, the journey of finding the "right K-Beauty for me" through data becomes a piece of attractive content in itself.Located within DDP, B the B operates daily from noon to 8:00 PM. Admission is free for everyone, and no prior reservation is required. The space is divided into ‘UP-TOWN,’ a permanent exhibition area that sensually curates Seoul’s attractive beauty brands, and ‘DOWN-TOWN,’ a participatory exhibition space where beauty brands and content meet to create new stories.For approximately three months starting in March, UP-TOWN will host a space under the theme ‘Beauty For All,’ transcending boundaries of age, nationality, and taste to create an experiential beauty environment for everyone.B the B captivates tourists by refreshing its space concepts and participating brands every season to match current trends. While the themes change, the philosophy of ‘Be the Beautiful’ remains constant. It proposes values that go beyond enhancing appearance with cosmetics, encompassing fashion and culture as a whole.The products and services introduced at B the B primarily consist of Seoul-based SME beauty brands with unique concepts and technological prowess. Visitors can personally test products from emerging K-Beauty brands that are not easily found in major retail channels and even receive samples through on-site events. Guests can enjoy the thrill of discovering "hidden gems" that are rare in the general market.Entering UP-TOWN, where the permanent exhibition is held, the first things that catch the eye are the nature-inspired interior and photo zones scattered throughout. Starting with the ‘Morning Curation’ of this exhibition—where one calms the mind by striking a singing bowl—the path follows a daily beauty routine: ▲Moisture Care ▲Whitening & Sun Care ▲Trouble Care ▲Base & Color Makeup ▲Pore & Elasticity Care ▲Cleansing, Hair & Body Care.Moving along while collecting stamps feels like performing a series of fun missions. By scanning a QR code at the entrance, visitors receive guidance on beauty routines and recommended paths tailored to them, making it feel like a personalized beauty journey.In Zone 1, where SkinFit’s AI skin analysis device is located, placing the skin scanner on the forehead, nose, and chin analyzes the skin’s condition. It diagnoses dryness, troubles, and required care. Based on the results, a customized sample drops out like a drink from a vending machine. This reporter’s skin was diagnosed as dry and received a tea tree foam cleanser effective for refining skin texture and soothing.Progressing through the stages, I encountered more beauty products and AI beauty tech services. Every product at B the B marked with a ‘Tester’ label can be tried firsthand. Visitors can immediately purchase products online via QR codes placed next to them, which are linked to global platforms like Amazon and Qoo10, making it convenient for foreigners as well. This allows them to buy K-Beauty items discovered during their trip and continue purchasing them even after returning home.A Russian influencer visiting B the B shared, “B the B is a place where you can experience the latest trends firsthand. Using AI devices allows you to discover new aspects of beauty you didn't know before.”In the subsequent Base & Color section, I tried Deepixel’s online fitting service ‘StyleAR’ and the ‘AR Virtual Beauty Experience.’ The AI, which has learned from over 200,000 global data points, made me feel as if I were receiving professional consulting.Other attractions included ▲‘Twinit,’ which diagnoses personal colors ▲‘Deepscent,’ for creating a signature scent ▲Mirart Studio’s ‘Photoair’ for capturing the perfect shot ▲‘withbecon,’ a virtual hair dyeing and scalp/skin diagnosis service ▲Mirrorroid’s ‘Smart Mirror,’ which recommends optimal hairstyles and colors ▲‘Monadoo,’ offering precision scalp analysis and customized care.At the center of UP-TOWN stands the ‘Tree of Beauty,’ the symbol of B the B. Visitors can engage in a participatory experience by placing their hands on the tree, writing a wish card, and hanging it up. It is also a popular photo zone for capturing lighthearted memories.Additionally, various events such as live commerce and space satisfaction surveys are held, offering prizes to participants. Events linked with various brand pop-ups or DDP festivals are also frequent. Meanwhile, across from UP-TOWN, ‘DOWN-TOWN’ hosts unique collaboration pop-ups that combine popular brands with the latest trends, spotlighting specific themes.B the B is gaining attention as a premier filming location for K-Beauty content, with famous overseas influencers visiting every season.Notably, Sherry (Xu Shan), a Chinese beauty influencer (Wanghong) with approximately 12 million followers, and an influencer team fostered by KiKi (Chen Jie, 24.5 million followers) visited B the B for brand experiences and content creation. Furthermore, Mi Jie, a Southeast Asian lifestyle influencer with about 20 million followers, conducted live commerce here, communicating with global consumers in real-time.In December last year, Eunhyuk of Super Junior visited, causing a stir, and singer KyoungSeo held a fan meeting, solidifying B the B as a representative K-Beauty space sought after by domestic and international celebrities and influencers.B the B is now evolving beyond a simple exhibition space into a global beauty hub where trends begin and content is born.The true value of B the B lies in being a convergence venue where content, technology, and brands harmonize. An SBA official stated, “Rather than immediate sales, we hope the positive experience felt in this space leads to trust in the brand.” For SMEs with low brand awareness, B the B serves as the ideal gateway to promote their brands.As of 2025, 503 companies have participated in the B the B exhibition space, achieving approximately 41.9 billion KRW in global sales.However, the fruits B the B has gathered over the past three years cannot be measured by numbers alone. B the B is expanding beyond Seoul to the world. Following a pop-up store in New York last September, a flagship store opened in New Jersey. In December, a flagship store was launched at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, a massive shopping mall in Hanoi, Vietnam. The experiential K-Beauty space that started in Seoul is seeing its popularity carry over abroad with great enthusiasm.The experiential exhibition culture cultivated by the SBA’s B the B is setting milestones and opening new horizons for K-Beauty worldwide.By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)