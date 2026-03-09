Yo-B: Tidy-B’s AI All-in-One Branding Solution for Small Business Owners and Startups

Jong-hwa Jang, CEO of Tidy-B / Source = Tidy-B

CEO Jong-hwa Jang explaining the Yo-B rebranding / Source = Tidy-B

Yo-B’s design recommendation and AI-generated main screen / Source = Tidy-B

Screen showing the automatic generation of Black Friday event card news content in Yo-B / Source = Tidy-B

CEO Jong-hwa Jang explaining Tidy-B and Yo-B / Source = Tidy-B

Tidy-B provides an AI-based all-in-one branding solution called Yo-B. Yo-B offers the entire process required for branding—from establishing brand strategies to design generation, content operation, and performance analysis—within a single platform. A key feature of Yo-B is its ability to maintain brand DNA consistently. This allows even non-experts to conduct branding at a professional level.Recently, Tidy-B rebranded its AI all-in-one branding solution from ‘Tidy-B’ to ‘Yo-B’. The move aims to more clearly reflect the solution’s identity. Starting from this point, various convenience features have also been added. Using the Yo-B rebranding as a springboard, Tidy-B plans to secure domestic small business and startup customers and expand its business reach into Japan and Southeast Asia.We met with Jong-hwa Jang, the CEO of Tidy-B, to discuss the Yo-B rebranding, new features, and future strategies.I am Jong-hwa Jang of Tidy-B. I have worked in corporate branding for over 15 years. While running a digital agency, I consulted on branding for over 100 companies and developed designs, websites, and apps.In that process, I realized that most small business owners and startups feel the need for branding but cannot even get started. The barrier to entry was the cost, which reached millions or tens of millions of won. I founded Tidy-B in 2021 to lower this barrier. Currently, under the goal of "helping anyone complete professional-level branding at an affordable cost," we are developing and operating the AI all-in-one branding solution Yo-B.There are three reasons why we decided to rebrand. First, the solution evolved as new features were added, necessitating a redefinition of its identity. When we first introduced Yo-B in 2021, it was merely an online brand guideline service. However, it has now developed into an AI all-in-one branding solution that encompasses brand strategy establishment, content generation, automatic posting, and performance analysis. Therefore, we judged that a new name was necessary.Second is to increase brand accessibility. In the meantime, we frequently heard from client companies that the name was not intuitive. So, we came to consider an intuitive and friendly name while capturing the character of the service as much as possible.Third is the resetting of the relationship with users. While Tidy-B had a strong feeling of being a 'tool that organizes,' Yo-B contains an active perception of being a 'partner that creates your brand together.' Since branding is not something you create once and finish, but rather an activity you operate every day, I thought it should be perceived as a partner that stays with you every day.For these reasons, we changed the name to Yo-B in January of this year. For your reference, Yo-B is an abbreviation for ‘Your Brand,’ a short and easy-to-remember name that contains the core value of our solution, which is 'your brand.' Another advantage is that it can be pronounced naturally not only in Korea but also overseas.I expect clarification of market positioning, building awareness in the global market, and an internal energy transition. Previously, there were ambiguous aspects as to whether it was a design tool or a branding consulting solution, but by switching to Yo-B, we have clearly set the identity as an ‘AI Branding Agent.’ Accordingly, I expect to clearly convey to customers that it is not a simple editing or posting tool, but a solution that autonomously connects the entire process from brand strategy to performance improvement.In addition, we plan to full-scale our entry into the Japan and Southeast Asiamarkets starting this year, and I expect the new name and identity to give a fresh first impression to local partners and users. Internally at Tidy-B, it will serve as an opportunity to feel that we are entering a full-scale scale-up stage.Yo-B is an AI all-in-one branding solution that handles the entire process—from brand strategy establishment to design generation, content operation, and performance analysis—on a single platform. Existing branding tools have fragmented functions. Design editing tools make it difficult to establish brand strategies or maintain consistency, and content posting tools lack design functions. Ultimately, small business owners or small-scale enterprises had to work while moving between multiple tools, and they also required a lot of professional knowledge and time for each tool. Maintaining brand consistency was also difficult. Yo-B provides these fragmented branding functions integrated into one solution.Looking specifically, the AI completes the brand strategy, such as the brand purpose, vision, and core values, while conversing with the user. Next, it establishes a visual identity by creating brand design guidelines such as logos, colors, and fonts according to that strategy. It also automatically generates content that fits the brand DNA, such as SNS content, digital advertisements, offline promotional materials, and documents. Yo-B is also in charge of brand management, including marketing content automation, multi-channel automatic posting, and performance collection and improvement.The strength of Yo-B is that it maintains brand DNA consistently throughout the entire branding process. The internally developed BCS(Brand Consistency Score) engine inspects design elements in real-time to ensure consistency. Thanks to this, even non-experts can obtain professional-level results.We have raised the scope and depth of automation by one level through three functions. First is the Large Language Model (LLM)-based brand DNA automatic extraction function. For users who already have a brand, if they simply enter the website URL, the AI automatically collects information and precisely extracts design elements that match the brand DNA. This becomes the reference point for all content produced thereafter.Along with this, we have sophisticated the BCS engine. Every time content is generated, it automatically evaluates color matching, font suitability, logo regulation compliance, layout rules, and tone similarity. We apply a cutoff policy where it passes if it is 90 points or higher, requires fine modification if it is 85–90 points, and is regenerated if it is below 85 points, thereby systematically maintaining brand consistency.We also completely revamped the design editor. As a web-based real-time vector editor, generated content can be immediately modified and converted into various formats and ratios such as JPG, PNG, and PDF.Yo-B is provided as Software as a Service (SaaS), and the pricing plan is divided into ‘AI Subscription’ and ‘Pro Subscription’ methods. The AI Subscription is a method where the user directly utilizes Yo-B to conduct branding, and it consists of Free, Basic, and Plus depending on functions, credits, and storage capacity. The Pro Subscription is a method that provides both Yo-B and expert support. Through expert support, one can establish a branding strategy and produce websites/apps, promotional booths, videos, space designs, and brand goods.The pricing plans are structured so they can be flexibly selected according to the company’s situation and growth stage. We designed a step-by-step structure where one starts for free to experience branding and then expands to Basic and Plus as needed, and then switches to a Pro Subscription as the company grows. Through this, the strategy is to become a branding partner suitable for each stage, from small business owners to growing companies.Yo-B currently has approximately 1,400 members and has secured more than 200 paid client companies. Cumulative sales are over 1 billion won. In terms of technology, we have filed two patents, including a generative AI-based branding service and brand-based design templates, and have also acquired two performance certifications from the The Korea Software Testing & Certification Laboratory of TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association). We are also expanding cooperation with large corporations through various support programs. We are proving the potential utility of Yo-B by supporting the construction of branding for affiliates of large corporations, providing design automation solutions, and supporting the startup of small business owners.Since being selected for the TIPS(Tech Incubator Program for Startups) program last year, we have been developing various functions. First, we are developing the ‘Today’s Design Automatic Suggestion’ function. The AI comprehensively analyzes past post performance, latest trends, weather, and seasonal issues to provide content that is good to post today every morning. Users can post immediately by checking the preview and pressing the approval button. Through this, we expect to significantly reduce the burden on small business owners regarding content planning and production.In addition, we plan to introduce a multi-channel automatic tailored posting function. This is a function that posts content simultaneously to multiple channels such as SNS and blogs, and its feature is that it automatically converts it to fit the standards of each channel, such as image ratio, text length, and hashtags. We are also developing it so it can handle scheduled posts.Along with this, we are also developing an autonomous performance improvement module. The AI analyzes performance such as the click-through rate of content, customer response, and sales conversion in real-time to derive points for improvement and automatically reflects them in the content to be produced thereafter. This function has a structure where the performance improves the more it is used, upgrading it to be suitable for the company's own brand. All of these functions are scheduled to be introduced within this year.As the rebranding has been completed, we intend to promote a full-scale scale-up this year. First, in Korea, we plan to prioritize targeting small business owners who operate online shopping malls. We intend to actively promote Yo-B and secure client companies among small business owners who need to create content every day but lack time and expertise.Along with this, we are also planning to expand into global markets such as Japan and Southeast Asia. Japan has many small and medium-sized enterprises and a high preference for high-quality services, and in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Thailand, demand for branding content automation solutions is surging as social commerce grows rapidly. Accordingly, we plan to formalize our entry into the global market while operating as a pilot in the Japan and Southeast Asia markets.Our ultimate goal is to become the ‘AI branding infrastructure that realizes the dreams of all entrepreneurs.’ The global branding market is projected to grow to a scale of approximately 120 trillion won by 2033. We will move forward steadily so that Yo-B can establish itself as the optimal solution in this market.By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)