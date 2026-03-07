USFK buildup at Osan fuels redeployment speculation

Late on March 5 at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, unusual activity was observed as midnight approached. Large military transport aircraft stood lined up under bright floodlights across the runway and apron inside the base. A C-5 Galaxy, the largest transport aircraft in the U.S. Air Force fleet, and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft were deployed side by side near the runway.Early on March 6, two additional C-17 transport aircraft were spotted at the base. South Korea and the United States are scheduled to begin the Freedom Shield joint military exercise on March 9. Even so, the simultaneous presence of five large U.S. military transport aircraft at Osan Air Base is considered unusual.The development has fueled speculation that some U.S. Forces Korea assets may soon be redeployed to the Middle East. As concerns grow that the war between the United States and Iran could escalate into a prolonged conflict, the arrival of multiple U.S. strategic transport aircraft at Osan has prompted analysis that preparations for redeploying USFK capabilities may be underway.From the night of March 5 through the afternoon of March 6, additional signs suggesting that U.S. Forces Korea was preparing to move equipment were observed at Osan Air Base. Some transport aircraft taxied between the runway and apron while cargo loading operations were carried out. On a nearby apron beside one of the aircraft, equipment believed to be Patriot interceptor missile launchers was also seen positioned in storage. Patriot launchers from other U.S. bases in South Korea, including Gunsan Air Base in North Jeolla Province, are known to have been relocated to Osan in recent days.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun addressed the issue during a full session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on March 6. Asked whether Seoul and Washington were discussing the possible redeployment of Patriot systems stationed with U.S. Forces Korea to the Middle East, Cho said, “To my understanding, the military authorities of both countries are in close consultation.”When asked whether U.S. troops stationed in South Korea were also being moved, Cho replied, “I do not believe that is the case.” He added that the two allies were maintaining close consultations regarding the deployment of strategic assets.U.S. Forces Korea declined to provide details. It said it would not comment on the movement, redeployment, or potential redeployment of specific military capabilities or assets for operational security reasons.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com