'The Man Who Lives with the King’ approaches 10 million viewers

“I was particularly struck by the comment that said, ‘You enter the theater as a spectator and leave as one of the people.’ I was also grateful to hear that the film ‘filled the gaps in history with warmth.’”Director Jang Hang-jun, 57, whose film "The Man Who Lives With the King" is approaching 10 million admissions, shared the remarks Thursday in a statement released through distributor Showbox. “It is a situation I never imagined. I feel both happy and cautious at the same time,” he said.The film, which opened Feb. 4, had drawn 9.77 million viewers as of Wednesday. It is expected to soon become the 34th film in South Korean box office history to surpass the 10 million mark.Jang said audiences appear to have been moved by the portrayal of the young King Danjong, long remembered as a fragile figure in history, gradually growing into a more resolute presence. “His transformation and his effort to live as an individual seem to have resonated with viewers,” he said.Asked about the message he hoped to convey through the film, Jang pointed to the concept of uiui, a Korean term often associated with deeper meaning or moral significance. The director described it as “the idea of setting aside one’s own interests to do what is right.”“No matter how difficult life becomes or how calculated people may appear, I believe everyone carries something in their hearts that they want to protect,” he said. “I hope the film encourages viewers to reflect on questions such as where their own minimum moral boundary lies.”"The Man Who Lives With the King" tells the story of the young King Danjong, played by Park Ji-hoon, who was forced into exile in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province after losing the throne to Grand Prince Suyang. In the remote village, he is cared for by Eom Heung-do, the local headman portrayed by Yoo Hae-jin.Min Kim kimmin@donga.com